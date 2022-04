NORFOLK, Va. — Crews responded to a large fire Thursday night in Norfolk.

The two alarm fire was reported around 11:30 p.m., on W 30th Street. Firefighters said heavy fire could be seen coming from the second floor.

Two dogs were rescued safely and officials said there were no reported injuries from civilians or firefighters.

The fire was under control by 12:15 a.m. according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.