Two Chesterfield police officers injured in shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two Chesterfield County police officers were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the officers were shot while responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person in the Broadwater Community.

Information suggests that the subject, who was also shot and is now in custody, attacked one officer while his partner was upstairs, interviewing family members.

The officer who was attacked was shot once in the chest but his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from entering his body. The second officer ran downstairs and was shot by the suspect in the upper leg.

All involved in the incident were brought to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.