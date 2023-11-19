Two arrested in early morning Hanover Waffle House shooting

Hanover, Va.--Hanover County deputies found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body around 2:30 this morning.

The original call into the Sheriff's office was for a fight in progress at the Waffle House at 7400 Sandy Lane, according to officials.

Two adult males have been arrested, one for obstruction of justice and the other for malicious wounding, officials said.

The woman was transported to MCV with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you can contact investigators at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.