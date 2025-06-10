Hardcore punk outfit Turnstile coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond will soon be a part of what many in the hardcore scene are calling "Turnstile Summer."

Baltimore-based hardcore punk band Turnstile has been announced to play at Brown's Island on September 24.

The announcement comes four days after the release of their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, "Never Enough."

The band played a free outdoor benefit concert at Baltimore's Wyman Park last month, raising over $35,000 for the local charity Health Care for the Homeless. The event attracted thousands, leading to what some in the hardcore-punk scene have dubbed "our Woodstock."

Tickets will be available at liveloudva.com starting Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

