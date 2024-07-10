Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Turning Point, a breakfast-focused restaurant chain, is coming to Richmond

turning-point-food-Cropped.jpg
BizSense
turning-point-food-Cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 10, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. --A breakfast and lunch spot with roots near the Jersey Shore is the latest out-of-town restaurant chain to target the Richmond market.

Turning Point Restaurant plans to open early next year at 5320 Wyndham Forest Drive, just north of Short Pump in Henrico County. Its space in the Publix-anchored Nuckols Place shopping center will be the chain’s first location in Virginia, and 27th overall.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone