Why you should consider turning off your auto-deliveries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Auto subscriptions are popular and incredibly convenient but they can quickly lead to an overstuffed storage area that fills your home with clutter. The experts at Cut the Clutter RVA say many auto refills come too fast and large items like paper products can take up too much space.

Lyna Reider, the founder and Chief Clutter Cutter from Cut the Clutter RVA, says just turn off those subscriptions to use down what you have stored, then turn them on for a few months at a time.

"The trick to that really is putting it in your calendar," she said. "So maybe once a quarter you just put in there check my auto deliveries, so you know where you're at, and you can do an inventory of what you need to keep ordering."

Reider said that will help cut down on the bulky items you're storing and it also applies to smaller items like beauty products. She recommended taking stock of how many extra items you had sitting in your cupboard and use up those bottles before getting any more delivered.

Even with a small discount on auto-delivery, that will save you more money in the long run.