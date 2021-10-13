Pandemic shortages cause turkey turmoil for Ukrop's holiday meals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Your Thanksgiving Day dinner might look a little different this year.

Ukrop's announced Monday they won't be selling any pre-cooked turkeys as part of their pre-made holiday meals for 2021.

The company said their supplier can't fulfill their order for pre-cooked turkeys due to a pandemic-related shortage of

ingredients, packaging, transportation and labor.

"We immediately began looking for turkeys elsewhere, but have not been successful and will not be able to offer a turkey meal or a la carte turkey this year. We are disappointed, too," said Ukrop's in a statement posted to their Facebook. "Increased demand for fully cooked and smaller turkeys has resulted in a shortage that will be felt across the country."

They will, however, be offering cooked hams — a la carte or as a full dinner — and their popular sides, rolls and desserts.

Holiday meal orders open on Friday and close on Nov. 22 at noon, or as supplies last.

They're only accepting 2,400 orders this year, and they said the best way to avoid disappointment from any other unforeseen supply shortages is to order early.

