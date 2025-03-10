What's going on at Tucker High School? Students and staff take concerns to Henrico School Board

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Makayla Swailes, a senior at J.R. Tucker High School, has seen the common area of her school so crowded during lunchtime that many students end up standing, sitting on the ground, or eating their lunch in the bathroom.

“I have had personal experiences of my friends and I having to search through the crowds for places to sit,” she said.

What is even more concerning is the impact the school’s population has had on school safety, Swailes said, with student fights attracting crowds of hundreds of students as administrators struggle to take control of the chaos. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

