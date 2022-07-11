HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Tuckahoe Middle School music teacher and band director Kirkland Jackson died July 1, following a battle with cancer. Jackson is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their two-year-old and three-month-old daughters.

Henrico Citizen Kirkland Jackson

Jackson earned praise during his time at Tuckahoe from students and parents alike, who noted his devotion to his students and to music. Click here to continue reading and learn more about the fundraiser on the Henrico Citizen.