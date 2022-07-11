Watch Now
Fundraiser created to help family of late Tuckahoe Middle band director Kirkland Jackson

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, July 11
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 09:58:49-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Tuckahoe Middle School music teacher and band director Kirkland Jackson died July 1, following a battle with cancer. Jackson is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their two-year-old and three-month-old daughters.

Kirkland Jackson.jpg
Kirkland Jackson

Jackson earned praise during his time at Tuckahoe from students and parents alike, who noted his devotion to his students and to music. Click here to continue reading and learn more about the fundraiser on the Henrico Citizen.

