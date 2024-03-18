Henrico discusses Tuckahoe Creek Park boardwalk expansion

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Development proposals took up most of the Henrico Board of Supervisors’ March 12 meeting.

The board approved a Henrico Planning Commission study that could potentially lead to the expansion of the Tuckahoe Creek Park trail network through the addition of another boardwalk. The site to be studied is south of the Lakewood Manor retirement community and near the intersection of West Creek Parkway and Patterson Avenue.

Henrico County Attorney Andrew Newby explained that such a study is required by state law when a proposed piece of infrastructure isn’t already on the county’s 2026 Comprehensive Plan, which was originally drafted in 2009.

“It’s frankly routine,” he said. “It’s just one step in the process and doesn’t signify approval, or funding, or anything of that nature. It just allows a project to potentially proceed.”

Some residents in attendance expressed opposition to any development on the site, saying that construction, foot traffic, and trash wiped disturb the natural state of the area (which is designated for environmental protection) and drive away wildlife.

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.