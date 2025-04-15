Watch Now
Henrico to expand Tuckahoe Creek Park boardwalk

Tuckahoe Creek boardwalk
Richmond BizSense
The boardwalk would extend across Tuckahoe Creek from the former rec association property, visible at right.
Tuckahoe Creek boardwalk
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Plans for more boardwalks along Henrico’s western border are moving forward with a recent land donation from a longtime area real estate firm that’s previously contributed to the cause. A ceremony Monday at the site of the former Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association property marked the start of the next phase of Tuckahoe Creek Park, which the county plans to enhance with additional boardwalks and trails that would complement – but not connect to – the existing boardwalk at Old Coach Lane and the western terminus of Ridgefield Parkway. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

