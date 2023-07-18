TSA brings PreCheck pop-up enrollment center to Richmond airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Central Virginia residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program at Richmond International Airport from July 17 through July 21, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the terminal. The pop-up center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Airport Business Center on the second floor of the terminal.
TSA PreCheck is a travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.
