TSA officers help save pilot's life who went into cardiac arrest at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. — Two TSA officers at Richmond International Airport (RIC) are credited for helping to save the life an airline pilot who suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

RIC said TSA officer Nigel Allen and Lead TSA officer Trenard Collier were in the middle of a security operation when they noticed the pilot looking unwell.

“Trenard saw the pilot on the other side of the atrium,” Allen recalled, “and told me, ‘I think that guy is about to pass out.’ I looked over just as the pilot fell to the floor.”

The pilot approached a railing, staggering and toppled over his bag before passing out.

RIC said Allen sprinted to the pilot’s side, called for assistance and began performing first aid.

Police and firefighters arrived, and while they performed CPR, Allen continued assisting the pilot and first responders.

When the pilot’s heart stopped beating, Allen sprinted down the hall to retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED).

TSA TSA officer Nigel Allen hands first responders an AED as they work to save a pilot's life. (April 24, 2023)



Allen and Collier cleared the area to give police and fire responders the necessary room to further attend to the pilot.

TSA Federal Security Director Robin “Chuck” Burke applauded Allen for his decisive efforts.

“Officer Allen’s actions displayed conspicuous initiative, capability, and above and beyond service to the community he serves,” said Burke. “His actions clearly contributed to saving the pilot’s life. The RIC Airport Police Department and stakeholders at RIC commended Officer Allen for his quick response in being the first to administer initial first aid.”

“I’m proud to work side-by-side with the workforce at Richmond who display caring and professionalism, such as Officer Allen, on a daily basis,” Burke added.

The pilot is recovering, and his family has expressed their deepest appreciation for Allen’s assistance and all involved.

RIC said Allen has served TSA in Richmond for four years and is currently a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he is completing his degree in information systems.