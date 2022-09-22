Trumpet, the Westminster-winning bloodhound, is visiting Tappahannock

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — A famous bloodhound is making a celebrity appearance at a fundraiser event in Essex County on Thursday.

Trumpet, who won "Best in Show" at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, will be in the courtyard area at the Essex County Museum and Historical Society on Water Lane from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will benefit the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers said to please leave your own pets at home.

