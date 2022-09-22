Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Trumpet, the Westminster-winning bloodhound, is visiting Tappahannock

Trumpet the bloodhound who won "Best in Show" at Westminster is making a special appearance in Tappahannock.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 09:33:16-04

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — A famous bloodhound is making a celebrity appearance at a fundraiser event in Essex County on Thursday.

Trumpet, who won "Best in Show" at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, will be in the courtyard area at the Essex County Museum and Historical Society on Water Lane from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will benefit the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers said to please leave your own pets at home.

Share your pictures with Trumpet at newstips@wtvr.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone