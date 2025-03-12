Trump brings Tesla to White House after Musk protest outside Virginia dealership

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shopped for a new Tesla in the White House driveway on Tuesday to show his support for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company as it faces backlash due to Musk's work to advance the president's political agenda and downsize the federal government.

“It's a great product,” he said. "We have to celebrate [Musk].”

Musk, who spent heavily on Trump's comeback campaign last year, has been a key figure in Trump's second administration through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and traveling frequently with the president.

Speaking at a business roundtable event on Tuesday, Trump said that Musk, the world's richest man, “shouldn't be sacrificial or have to suffer because he wants to help the government.”

“I’m just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud,” Musk said during an interview with the Fox Business Network on Monday.

Recent DOGE actions include cuts to the Education Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Agriculture Department.

Musk Protest Outside Telsa in Henrico

Trump's Tesla event at the White House comes amid protests and some vandalism at Tesla dealerships across the country.

A crowd gathered outside the Tesla dealership off West Broad Street in Henrico County to voice their opposition to Musk and the DOGE cuts.

"You have to do something," Christyl Everleigh told CBS 6 at a March 8 protest. "Staying home on your couch and worrying is not getting anything accomplished."

Everleigh said she felt this was a dangerous time for the country.

"They are firing all the adults in the room," she said. "Elon Musk is not an elected official. He's really turned out to be the president."

Since Trump took office, CBS 6 has also heard from people who support Musk and his efforts to reduce the size of the federal government and spending.

"I feel for all [the laid-off federal workers]," Johanna Allyn wrote on the CBS 6 Facebook page. "But it's a common experience in career paths. Federal workers are not unicorns. They are like the rest of us."

"We understand that sometimes businesses have to downsize," Ken Allen commented. "Many of us have been through those times."

"[Layoffs] happen in the private sector a lot," Ronald Rice wrote. "If government employees had to perform like private sector employees, most of [them] wouldn't make it."

Everleigh said she was encouraged by how many people showed up for Saturday's protest.

"And we're really encouraged by how many honks," she said. "The American people driving by on a Saturday really seem to support this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

