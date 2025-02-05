Protest against President Donald Trump's policies held at Virginia capitol: 'A lot at stake right now'

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands across the nation gathered Wednesday to protest recent policies and executive orders issued by President Donald Trump. An event was held at the Virginia capitol.

While organizers of the protest at the bell tower on capitol grounds initially stated that they were speaking out against the controversial Project 2025, the product of a conservative think tank's blueprint for remaking government, people CBS 6 spoke to say they were also protesting the president's policies.

One man we spoke to says he is most concerned about federal funding, DEI and immigration.

"You have a responsibility Mr. Youngkin to look out for our people, look out for the best interests of everyone. There's a lot at stake right now there is a lot at risk right now for the citizens of America, support for the citizens of Virginia. I hope that you will continue to support policy that will protect us," he said.

CBS 6 also spoke with Gov. Glenn Youngkin about those concerns.

Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Trump: 'He told everybody what he was going to be doing'

He says President Trump has done what he said he was going to do - so there should be no surprise about the policies.

"As a governor who had headwinds for the last three years. I'm so excited that we got tailwinds," Youngkin said. "We've got tailwinds on economic development, we've got tailwinds on public safety and we've got tailwinds on standing up for Americans and I'm encouraged by how quickly they have moved. And we're working hard with folks across Virginia to make sure that Virginia continues to soar."

Youngkin also says that the connection some are making between President Trump and Project 2025 undermines the president's policies.

While many of the authors of Project 2025 are now in his government, the president has insisted he has nothing to do with that effort.

