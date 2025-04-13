Trump administration cancels $12 million FEMA grant for Richmond water treatment plant repairs

RICHMOND, Va. — City officials learned Friday that a $12 million federal grant earmarked for repairs at Richmond's 101-year-old water treatment plant has been canceled by the Trump administration.

The city received the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant from FEMA in 2023.

According to city officials, the funding was intended for a multi-phase project to improve the feeder channel, concrete wall and berms at the water plant.

The Trump administration defended the cancellation in a statement, saying, "The BRIC program was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program. It was more concerned with political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters."

