RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire on East Main Street Monday morning in Downtown Richmond.

Officials said its a basement electrical fire in the 900 block of East Main Street and the building has been full evacuated.

One construction worker has been injured, but officials do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes in.

WTVR Firefights battle fire at a building in downtown Richmond. April 3, 2023.

