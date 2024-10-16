This annual semi-truck parade has raised $2 million for cancer research: 'Every little bit helps'

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. -- The Truckers Parade Against Cancer in Charlotte County, Virginia recently celebrated its 23rd year of raising money for cancer research, passing the mark of $2 million raised.

"In high school, it was a good volunteer opportunity for me," said Katrina Jackson, Charlotte County native. "I enjoyed helping the cancer society."

Now 29 years old, Jackson's life changed in 2024.

"When I got diagnosed this year with breast cancer, I was like, 'I'm going back to the Truckers Parade to help out,' so I tried to help out by putting banners on the trucks this year," Jackson said.

The Truckers Parade Against Cancer, called TPAC, started in 2000.

"This parade started after I lost my mother to breast cancer," said Sheila Jones, the parade's organizer. "The first year, we had 40 trucks."

23 years later, TPAC saw nearly 200 trucks show up for this year's parade.

"We will be at the $2 million mark that we have raised for cancer research through the American Cancer Society," Jones said.

The decision on where the money would go was an easy one for parade organizers, according to Kermit Jones.

"We just asked them to make sure all of our funds were done for research," Jones said.

Money is raised at the event from a live auction, silent auction, and raffle tickets. But the most important fundraising items are the $250 banners that adorn each truck in the parade.

"It's our way of remembering the ones lost and honoring the ones still fighting," Jones said.

Amanda Lewis said this is her second Truckers Parade.

"My dad had prostate cancer," Lewis said. "And I'm doing this in his memory."

This is the third year truck driver Juanita Durham and her husband have participated in TPAC.

"We have 10 people that we sponsor," Durham said. "One is his niece who just passed away from cancer."

Durham said her husband, too, has had cancer.

"He's out it, he's won, so far, praise the lord for that," Durham said. "It's just knowing that there's others, truck drivers that are helping."

Michael Fox came down from Canada to drive his antique 1963 Seagraves Fire Truck in the Truckers Parade Against Cancer.

“It’s well worth the trip and every little bit helps you know, we need a cure," Fox said. "Hopefully all this helps."

“Now, I’m really passionate about it because they actually helped me as well, Truckers Parade helped me while I was going through my Cancer Journey," Katrina Jackson said.

She said her banner is an honor after finishing her chemotherapy treatments this September. Now, Jackson is cancer-free.

The Truckers Parade Against Cancer is the fifth highest-grossing fundraiser in the country for cancer research.

