Video shows a truck barreling through the side of a Virginia vet clinic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Humane Society is asking for your help after a truck crashed through the humane society's vet clinic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, a truck drove into the side of the clinic on Battlefield Boulevard, according to a Facebook post by the organization.

A surveillance camera in the lobby of the clinic captured the crash.

“Initially, none of us realized how bad it was," Bernadette McCleavey, who works at the clinic, said.

“I happened to just be getting up. I, thankfully, had my leg tucked under my other leg. It was still on the chair, so as this desk kind of came out and pushed me my leg was on the chair, the chair out the door and just brought me along with it," McCleavey recalled, sitting in nearly the same spot she was in at the time of the crash.

Truck crashes through Chesapeake Humane Society lobby

Neither she nor any of the other staff, clients, and pets in the clinic or the truck driver were hurt.

Chesapeake Humane Society Executive Director Lacy Shirey said the crash was an honest mistake.

“It was a case of accidentally hitting the gas when the brakes were meant to be hit," Shirey explained.

Shirey said insurance is expected to cover the damage to the building, but added it won’t cover the revenue the clinic lost by having to be closed for two days on top of continuing to pay employees.

Chesapeake Humane Society

“We’ve received a lot of support, people donating through our website. Also, I’ve had a lot of people who have e-mailed me or texted me and just asked ‘How can we support you during this time? This is crazy,’” said Shirey.

Despite the support, one week later the humane society was still short of recouping all the lost revenue.

“We are grateful for anything that anybody gives," Shirey said.

McCleavy was also grateful to be alive.

WTKR Bernadette McCleavey

“Everybody just happened to be at the right place at the right time," said McCleavey. It’s crazy walking in here every day and barely having the full building.”

A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 the driver of the truck will not be charged.

If you'd like to donate to help the Chesapeake Humane Society, click here.