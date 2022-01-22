Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck crashes into Virginia home during snow storm

items.[0].videoTitle
A truck could be seen crashed into the side of a Norfolk home that was marked off by caution tape.
thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
thumbnail_Image (2).jpg
Image.jpeg
vehicle into home
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 16:32:09-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A truck crashed into a home in Norfolk overnight Friday as snow fell across the area.

A truck could be seen crashed into the side of a home that was marked off by caution tape in the 700 block of Tidewater Drive.

Dominion Energy crews on the scene said they were cutting off the power per the fire marshal’s request.

The power crew also said that the person was driving on the other side of the road, crossed over the median and grazed a light pole before plowing into the home.

Dispatchers said there was no one inside the house and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers