Truck crashes into Virginia home during snow storm

NORFOLK, Va. - A truck crashed into a home in Norfolk overnight Friday as snow fell across the area.

A truck could be seen crashed into the side of a home that was marked off by caution tape in the 700 block of Tidewater Drive.

Dominion Energy crews on the scene said they were cutting off the power per the fire marshal’s request.

The power crew also said that the person was driving on the other side of the road, crossed over the median and grazed a light pole before plowing into the home.

Dispatchers said there was no one inside the house and no injuries have been reported.