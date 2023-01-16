Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver suffers medical emergency

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 18:11:56-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck crashed into a Henrico home on Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive, approaching Cox Road, when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The truck crashed into a single-family home in the 2200 block of Cox Road. The occupants were not home at the time of the crash and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone