Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver suffers medical emergency

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck crashed into a Henrico home on Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive, approaching Cox Road, when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The truck crashed into a single-family home in the 2200 block of Cox Road. The occupants were not home at the time of the crash and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.