DINWIDDIE, Va. -- A truck carrying tanks of diesel ran off the north side of McKenney Highway early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 6:40 a.m. on Route 40, just east of Hill Top Drive.

There is a spill of the cargo on the road that first responders are working to get cleaned up.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

