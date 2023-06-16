Chesterfield man killed in Harley Davidson crash on Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Chesterfield man.

"Troy Love, 33, of Chesterfield County was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson when the vehicle exited the road and struck the guardrail," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the Friday morning crash. "Love was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene."

The crash was reported at about 6:12 a.m. on the exit ramp from northbound 288 to Broad Street in Goochland County near Short Pump.

"[Love] was wearing a motorcycle half-helmet," police said. "This crash remains under investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.