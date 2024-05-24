Trouvaille, new restaurant from former Shaved Duck owner, opens in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. — For at least the sixth time in the building’s recent history, a new restaurant has arrived at 203 N. Lombardy St.

Trouvaille opened earlier this month in the Fan property that was once the home of Bogart’s, Balliceaux and more.

Named for a nearby alleyway, Trouvaille is the brainchild of couple Joe Kmetz and Jennie Garriques. Kmetz formerly owned The Shaved Duck in Midlothian but closed it last summer and began pursuing a new spot in the city.

Garriques led the redesign of the 3,600-square-foot space into an Art Deco-inspired eatery with gold silverware and accents, breeze block behind the bar and black painted walls.

