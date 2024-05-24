Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Trouvaille, new restaurant from former Shaved Duck owner, opens in the Fan

trouvaille-joe-kmetz-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
trouvaille-joe-kmetz-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:16 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 06:16:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. — For at least the sixth time in the building’s recent history, a new restaurant has arrived at 203 N. Lombardy St.

Trouvaille opened earlier this month in the Fan property that was once the home of Bogart’s, Balliceaux and more.

Named for a nearby alleyway, Trouvaille is the brainchild of couple Joe Kmetz and Jennie Garriques. Kmetz formerly owned The Shaved Duck in Midlothian but closed it last summer and began pursuing a new spot in the city.

Garriques led the redesign of the 3,600-square-foot space into an Art Deco-inspired eatery with gold silverware and accents, breeze block behind the bar and black painted walls.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone