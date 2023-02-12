Police: Fight led to shooting outside Chesterfield nightclub; man critically injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fight outside a nightclub in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning led to a shooting that left a man critically injured, according to authorities.

Lt. George Turner with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the Tropicabana at 4900 Route 1 just after 2:45 a.m.

"Police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," Turner said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries."

An initial investigation found that a fight outside the club led to the "victim being struck by gunfire," Turner said.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.