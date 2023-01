Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week.

Troopers received a call on Tuesday saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.

State Police said troopers were able to rescue the bird and put it in a carrier. They took it to the Wildlife Center of Virginia where it was being treated.

It will eventually be released back to Alleghany County, officials said.