Troopers: Driver killed in I-95 crash ran off road, hit trees

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed in a wreck along Interstate 95 in Prince George County Saturday afternoon, according to state police.

Troopers were called to a crash on I-95 south not far from I-295 just before 3:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a sedan was headed south when it ran off the road to the right and struck trees," Davenport said.

The man driving the car, who troopers said was wearing a seat belt, died of his injuries at the scene.

Davenport said the man's name is being withheld pending positive identification and next of kin notification.

Officials said the driver was the only person in the car and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"The investigation is ongoing," Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.