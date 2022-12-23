Drivers urged to move over after trooper injured in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are begging drivers to move over for first responders after a state trooper was hurt when his cruiser was hit on Interstate-195 in Richmond Friday morning.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the had stopped out to help another trooper at a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate-195 just before 8:10 a.m.

Seven minutes later, a SUV coming through the curve hit the back of the cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, state police said.

"Motorists are reminded that Virginia law requires a vehicle to move over a lane or pass with caution when coming upon an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road," a state police spokesperson wrote. "The emergency vehicle may be a police vehicle, ambulance, fire truck, wrecker, or highway maintenance vehicle with flashing blue, red and amber lights."

The trooper, who was inside the car when it was hit, was treated for minor injuries and released from Henrico Doctors Hospital, officials said.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV, who officials said was not injured.

