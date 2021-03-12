Menu

Trooper transported to hospital after SUV hits parked cruiser on I-64

Trooper transported to hospital after SUV hits parked cruiser on I-64
Posted at 8:07 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 16:18:50-05

YORK COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police said one of their own was injured early Friday morning in an accident on Interstate 64 in York County.

The trooper was parked in their cruiser on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes running radar around 3 a.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe ran into the back of them.

State Police said both the trooper and the driver of the Tahoe were taken to a hospital with injuries, but both of them are expected to be okay.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Kevin Allen Fulgum of North Chesterfield, according to State Police.

The investigation into the accident in ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
