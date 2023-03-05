Trooper, 3 others injured after driver crashes into cruiser during chase

RICHMOND, Va. -- A state trooper, a driver from Maryland and his two passengers were hurt after a 15-mile pursuit ended in a crash along Interstate 95 south in Richmond early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The pursuit began when a trooper tried to pull over an Infiniti M37 for speeding around 3 a.m., Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

The trooper turned on his lights and siren, Shehan said, but the driver refused to stop and sped away along the interstate at mile marker 94, which is about two miles from the Route 54 exit in Hanover County.

Shehan said the pursuit continued on I-95 for about 15 miles before crashing near mile marker 77 in Richmond, which not far from the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

When the car crashed, it spun out of control and hit a trooper's cruiser, according to Shehan.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Maryland, was treated at the scene fro minor non-life-threatening injuries before being arrested.

That suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with felony evade and elude, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to Shehan said. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Two passengers in the Infiniti, a 26 and 27-year-old man who are both from Maryland, were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Shehan said.

The trooper who was hit was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and then released.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.