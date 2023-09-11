Trooper working I-95 crash injured when van runs off interstate, rear-ends cruiser

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Petersburg woman has been charged in a crash that injured a state trooper working a wreck on Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights Sunday afternoon.

The trooper was investigating a crash on I-95 north's left shoulder near Temple Avenue at 12:30 p.m. when a Ford van ran off the interstate and rear-ended the trooper's vehicle, Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

That caused the cruiser to hit the vehicle involved in the initial crash.

The trooper was taken to an ER in Chester with "minor, non-life-threatening injuries," Shehan said.

The driver who hit the trooper, a 56-year-old woman from Petersburg, was taken to Southside Regional Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shehan.

The woman was charged with following too closely.

The driver in the vehicle hit by the trooper's cruiser was not hurt, officials said.

Shehan noted the patrol vehicle's lights were flashing at the time of the crash.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urged drivers to "move over for flashing lights or slow down when unable to do so."

