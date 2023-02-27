Trojan Explosion Marching Band makes White House history

WASHINGTON — The sweet sounds of music visitors to the White House heard Monday were provided by the Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band.

The Trojan Explosion Marching Band became the first university to perform at the White House Black History Month event as the honor is typically reserved for the Marine Corps Band.

“We are honored and beyond delighted that members of our VSU Trojan Explosion Marching Band were afforded the opportunity to perform at the White House,” VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah said. “Our band is the best in the country, and we are always excited to showcase the talents of our scholar students on major platforms.”

The 120-member band is led by former Trojan Explosion member Taylor Whitehead.

“The White House was able to accommodate only a select few of our band members, but we are exceedingly proud of our entire unit,” Whitehead said. “These young scholars always show unparalleled dedication to their craft while maintaining commendable academic acumen. These accolades reflect that hard work and dedication, and I am exceedingly proud to lead such a group of talented scholars.”

