Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man after triple shooting in Waverly

Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 07:34:28-05

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Two brothers were killed and one other person was injured in a shooting in the town of Waverly Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Sussex County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue around 10:20 p.m. and found the three victims.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the woman who was shot was alert when they arrived and told them who the shooter was.

Shelton Hardy of Surry County is wanted for the two counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous. They provided the picture below.

Shelton Hardy Waverly Shooting Suspect.png
Shelton Hardy

Anyone with information about where Hardy is can call the Sussex County Sheriff's office at (434) 246-5000 or the crime tip line of (434) 597-4400. You can remain anonymous.

