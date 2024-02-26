Trio of $3M home listings pop up in West End, Mooreland area of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three listings above the $3 million mark hit the market in recent weeks on the north side of the river, one of them the former residence of Richmond’s “father of the riverfront.”

In the West End’s Paxton neighborhood, the 7,600-square-foot house at 213 Ampthill Road was put up for sale Feb. 17 with an asking price of $3.59 million.

The three-story colonial overlooking the river was the home of the late Brenton and Lindsay Halsey, who had owned it since the early 1980s. Brent Halsey was CEO and co-founder of paper and packaging manufacturer James River Corp., which was sold to Georgia-Pacific in 2000.

