Richmond church gives away 140-plus Thanksgiving meals: 'There's no judgment'

RICHMOND, Va. — Trinity Baptist Church hosted its annual drive-thru Thanksgiving meal distribution on Saturday.

The first-come first-serve event on Richmond's Northside helps cover the cost for families who may not be able to receive a Thanksgiving meal this year.

More than 140 families received a meal box, which contained sides for the big meal and a gift card to cover the cost of a turkey of their choosing.

Rev. Wendy Bullock, the church's executive minister, said parishioners donated the nonperishable items.

FULL INTERVIEW: Reverend talks about giving back with Thanksgiving giveaway

"This particular ministry has been giving back to the community since 1918," Bullock said. "We don't judge. We don't care what your car looks like, who you are. If you want to come through, we're willing to give you something because we truly believe we are blessed to be a blessing to others."

Bullock said the giveaway is the congregation's "Small way of showing love and gratitude to the community."

