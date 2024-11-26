Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian Tribes offer tribute at Governor's mansion in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Members of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian Tribes participated in the 347th Tribute Ceremony at the Governor's mansion in Richmond.

In addition to the annual Thanksgiving ceremony, the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Tribe chiefs met privately with Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia).

"The relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes has been kept alive and well for over three centuries, forged on the basic principles of unity, peace and respect," Youngkin said in a statment. “It is also a relationship that serves as an emblem of what the very Spirit of Virginia stands for, and that is togetherness. Today’s ceremony celebrates and honors this sacred bond.”

The traditional ceremony is held to honor treaty obligations between Virginia and the tribes.

“We hold deep appreciation for our cherished relationships, long history, and look forward to an even brighter future together," Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Gee said in a statement.

