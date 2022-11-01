Infectious disease experts, pediatricians warn of rise of 'tri-demic'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

VCU Health says it is currently treating patients with each condition, with about 17% of people coming in with symptoms of RSV who are tested for the virus receiving a positive test.

"We're definitely seeing more, and it's absolutely positively an important concern, the rise in viral infections, this winter, right now," said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, a lead epidemiologist with VCU.

Bearman said because the symptoms of each respiratory virus are similar, it may be hard to determine an illness from home.

"Particularly in adults, there's no way to really distinguish between COVID versus the flu, versus RSV infections, just by the clinical appearance," Bearman said. "If you have signs and symptoms of a cold, or even a severe cold with shortness of breath with cough, etc., you need to see a qualified medical professional to get testing done."

Dr. Eric Freeman with Old Dominion Pediatrics said while most kids get some kind of mile case of RSV before their fifth birthday, the severity of illness he's seen within his practice has increased, as well as the age range.

Typically, children two years old and younger that have underlying health conditions or were born prematurely are at higher risk.

"One thing that has been very shocking for me, as a pediatrician, is the majority of children that I see with RSV are usually very young children," Dr. Freeman said. "But I can tell you, RSV right now is not discriminating against age. I am seeing elementary and middle school children getting hit just as hard with RSV as my young babies and infants."

Freeman said in the last 60 days, about a third of his RSV patients have had to go to the hospital for treatment, sometimes with multiple infections.

"Many children are getting co-infections. It's not just one virus, it's more than one. So, it is not uncommon to see a child with RSV and influenza, or RSV and another winter respiratory virus," Freeman said.

Both doctors say pandemic-related precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing kept cases of the flu and other respiratory viruses low.

"As COVID-19 was a predominant virus, there were fewer other viruses around. Now, with COVID-19 being less prominent, we're seeing the resurgence, the reappearance, of more common viruses," Bearman said.

"There really has not been a significant amount of natural population immunity, which has led to us not being prepared for some of the viruses and they're hitting us with absolutely all of their might and strength," Freeman said.

While there is no technical vaccine for RSV, Freeman said there are special treatments that can help keep children safe from severe symptoms. He said he strongly encourages hand washing, staying up to date on all vaccinations that are available, and taking other precautions to stop the spread.

He said those precautionary measures may help prevent even more of a strain on healthcare workers treating patients with one or multiple respiratory viruses.

"Not only in primary care practices, but emergency departments and many of the local pediatric hospitals have been completely overwhelmed by the amount of illness that is currently circulating," Freeman said.