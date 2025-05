COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Borrowing a page from the Savannah Bananas’ playbook, the Tri-City Chili Peppers are taking their show on the road. The amateur baseball team that plays at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights recently kicked off its first “Cosmic Takeover Tour,” where it’ll bring its glowing, black-lit “cosmic baseball” games to seven cities throughout the country.

