Tri-Cities prepare for Virginia snowstorm

PETERSBURG, Va. — As Central Virginia braces for its second snowstorm in just five days, workers in Petersburg and Colonial Heights are taking proactive measures to prepare for the winter weather.

On Friday morning, crews from Petersburg's Department of Public Works ensured snow removal trucks were operational.

They conducted tests on snow plows and loaded up on salt and sand in anticipation of the snowfall.

"Petersburg has got all its snow plows on. We’ve test run all our salt spreaders and sand spreaders," said Jerry Byerly, the director of Public Works in Petersburg. He added that the city has an ample supply of salt and sand.

In addition, a contractor has already completed brining on the main roads throughout Petersburg.

Meanwhile, in Colonial Heights, Public Works Director Todd Flippen and his team checked their equipment to ensure it was in top condition.

"We are loading our trucks with a salt sand mixture to apply the roadways before the precipitation occurs," Flippen said.

His department has identified key areas such as steep inclines and bridges that are prone to icing, and they plan to pre-treat those spots ahead of time.

Both cities have increased their workforce to 12-hour shifts to tackle the storm effectively.

"You can’t start as soon as the first flake falls. You need a couple of inches before you start plowing, but once you get that, you just plow till you get the roads clear," Byerly said.

Officials are urging residents to not park on the street whenever possible to help road clearance.

"We do prefer that the traveling public stay in as much as possible over the next 24 hours," Flippen said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.