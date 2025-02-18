Tri-Cities prep for season's biggest snowstorm with brine, plows and extra salt

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg and Colonial Heights are bracing for what might be the largest snowfall of the season.

Local public works departments have been actively preparing to ensure city streets are cleared and safe for residents.

In Petersburg, road crews spent Tuesday laying down brine on major roads to prevent snow from freezing to the asphalt, making it easier to plow. "These will be for smaller back streets," said Jerry Byerly, Director of Public Works, referring to the different sizes of snowplows being employed.

Byerly also emphasized the readiness of the bigger plows, which are "much more powerful, heavier, bigger blade, ability to do a wider road or bigger road more readily." Crews are prepared to make multiple passes over the city streets until the snowfall ends.

"We will be pushing snow until the end of the event," Byerly said.

Watch related coverage: Tri-Cities prepare for Virginia snowstorm

Tri-Cities prepare for Virginia snowstorm

Additionally, Petersburg has received an extra 250 tons of salt to mix with sand for more effective street treatment.

"We’ll mix it and apply it. That way you get the best of both worlds, you get salt and you get some sand," Byerly explained.

Similarly, Colonial Heights has stocked up on additional salt and prepped their equipment. Director of Public Works Todd Flippen said, "So certainly a multi-day event plowing the entire time."

The city is also enlisting local contractors for extra assistance, focusing on intersections.

"Our guys will be plowing until every street is clear," Flippen said.

Given the expected heavy snowfall, Colonial Heights is even considering hauling snow to designated dumping areas within the city.

Authorities in both Petersburg and Colonial Heights are urging residents to stay off the roads during the snowstorm to facilitate easier plowing and ensure safety.

"You’re safer sitting in your house than you are out riding around in the snow," Byerly advised.

Residents who must park on the street are asked to move their vehicles to make way for snowplows, and drivers are reminded to keep a safe distance from plows.

We can't wait to see your snow photos. Email then to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.