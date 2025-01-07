Kids in the Tri-Cities pleased with decision to cancel class amid January snow

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Central Virginia experienced its first wintery mix of 2025, resulting in school closures.

Drivers in Colonial Heights remained cautious as low temperatures allowed for black ice to form on road surfaces.

Salt and sand trucks worked throughout the morning and afternoon to spread ice melt and sand, improving traction on the roads.

Most drivers on the interstate maintained a safe distance and drove at reduced speeds to navigate the slick conditions.

The snowfall, while minimal, was enough to give some children the opportunity to enjoy sledding.

Sixth grader Catherine Everett found joy in the winter weather despite a few challenges.

“Of course, except for getting hit in the face a thousand times and I can’t feel my feet," she said.

Other children took part in snowball fights, embracing the spirit of the season.

Chelsea Ford supported the decision to cancel school, stating.

“I think the roads are a little too slick today for them to be doing back and forth to school," Ford said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.