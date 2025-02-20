Virginia snow day allows Charlotte Wilkins to sled for the very first time: 'Awesome and also scary'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Around five inches of snow fell in the Tri-Cities during Wednesday's snowstorm in Virginia.

For many adults, Thursday morning brought a shovel in their hands. For the kids, it was a chance to test out their skills going downhill.

The backside of Colonial Heights Middle School is the unofficial official meeting place to sled.

"I think it’s awesome and also kind of scary," seven-year-old Charlotte Wilkins said about her first sledding experience.

With enough snow to make a good run, Charlotte's grandfather Dan Merrick didn’t want to miss the opportunity to share snow day fun with his granddaughter.

"I thought it was really important to bring her, and my daughter had some of these toboggan things, so we pulled it out and said 'let's go,' and she was all excited about it. I’m excited to have her do it," Merrick said.

But it wasn’t all fun and games.

Brian Wilkins worked on Thursday. He spent his morning clearing off the sidewalk outside his wife Maria's salon in Old Towne Petersburg.

"I called a few clients and they decided they wanted to come, so I said alright, I’ll be there and I’ll be here for just a few hours today, hopefully open back up tomorrow," Maria Wilkins said.

Fans of Comeback Burger were pleased to know the restaurant opened despite the slush.

"We've already gotten a bunch of phone calls," Alyssa Cirigliano with Comeback Burger said. "We have regulars that come in on most Thursdays, so we had a couple of phone calls from them, just kind of seeing if we’re open. So I know it’s going to be a little bit busy."

While some roads in both Dinwiddie and Prince George counties were icy Thursday morning, in Colonial Heights and Petersburg, most of the roads were safely passable if you took it slowly.

