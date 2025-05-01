Families honor fallen officers at Tri-Cities law enforcement memorial

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Tri-Cities law enforcement memorial brought together dozens of families to honor officers who fell in the line of duty, illuminating legacies that span decades.

For families like Mandy Walizer's, the annual event is both meaningful and emotional.

"Every year, it's a great honor. And it's also heartbreaking," Walizer said.

WTVR Mandy Walizer

The memorial in Hopewell serves as a gathering place for the extended family of law enforcement, where those who wear the badge are remembered as more than just officers, but as individuals deserving of respect and memory.

"It just shows that the thin blue line is a true family and they will always have our back. They have my family's back when it comes to remembering and honoring," Walizer said.

Walizer emphasizes that the memorial is ultimately about respect for those who serve.

"We need to remember that they're human too, they're people, they're loved ones, and they need to get home safe," Walizer said.

For Denise Miles, whose husband, Deputy Floyd Miles, had his last roll call in June 2024, the memorial highlights the risks officers face daily.

"You know when they go out the door, you don't know if they're coming back, and in my case, he didn't come back. But it also shows you that it's more than one kind of family," Miles said.

She remembers her husband as someone dedicated to service.

"He was just a big guy who was nice and kind and loving, and always willing to help. He was just always hands-on. That's just the type of person he was," Miles said.

The legacy continues through their son, Steven William, who is following in his father's footsteps in law enforcement.

WTVR Denise Miles and Steven William

"I've kind of developed my way, but my father's way was the best way: he loved the community, so leading and enforcing with love and having them understand that it's all about safety," William said. "It's the best way for me to do it."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.