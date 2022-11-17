Partnership with Virginia State Police aims to solve rise in gunfire in the Tri-Cities

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Law enforcement and citizens are concerned as shots fired calls are on the rise throughout the Tri-Cities.

Muzzle flashes and the sound of gunfire filled Richmond Avenue in Petersburg on late Sunday night as police were already working on a homicide investigation.

"A car was struck along with the residence and thankfully no one was hit,” said Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss.

Chambliss said the shots fired calls are a regional issue and they are constantly comparing notes with their counterparts in other jurisdictions, looking for connections.

"Our detectives are looking across the lines with other agencies,” said Chambliss. “They talk with us. We talk with them, information is being shared and in some cases, we are making arrests."

The flying bullets are a concern for people like Whitt Williams who works in the area.

"There are criminals all around,” Williams said. “I just stay out the way. Everybody needs peace within themself. Have Jesus Christ and respect one another."

Williams added that respect seems to be in short supply these days.

Petersburg continues its partnership with Virginia State Police, trying to find a solution to all the incidents.

"As for that partnership with State Police, Petersburg residents will see more of it,” Chambliss said. “But it's going to take all of us to get things under control from these incidents.”

Chambliss is encouraging citizens to send along surveillance video and door video, evidence that he says can be crucial in court.