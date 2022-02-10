Virginia student whose design is featured in Target says 'recognition is important'

HAMPTON, Va. -- When Trey Baker isn't dreaming up the house plans of tomorrow, this third-year architecture major at Hampton University is busy designing a blueprint for his own future. He's created a clothing design that's being celebrated on a national stage.

On the surface, it seems like an unusual mix of talents.

"That's how it seems, but it's the complete opposite," Baker explains. "At the end of the day, it's all design. The same things that I'm doing in architecture, I'm doing in art."

He's doing it in a big way. Baker's design is now featured on a clothing line, celebrating Black History Month, in Target stores across the country. He is one of only three collegiate winners in the HBCU competition.

"We Rise" celebrates the legacy and the future of the Black community.

"From the roots, you know, on my design that's talking about our history, how deeply rooted we are, the Black Power fist pulling ourselves up, you know, towards prosperity, with the blooms at the top of the branch," Baker tells WTKR anchor Blaine Stewart.

Baker was honored as a News 3 "Everyday Hero." In addition to the award, community partner, Southern Bank, had a $300 Visa gift card for him.

"As a young, Black creative, this recognition is important," Baker says.

Well-deserved recognition for an artist of today, drawing on the roots of his past.

"Art is a form of self-expression. So, when the Black community is able to present themselves in this capacity is amazing," Baker says.