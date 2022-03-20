Police ID man killed at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was found dead near a parking lot at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 3:05 p.m. for a report of a person shot, James Mercante with Richmond Police said.

When police arrived, they found found a man unresponsive near a parking lot at the Woodland Crossings apartments suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim, was was pronounced dead at the scene, as 20-year-old Tremawn Carrington Jr. of Richmond.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.