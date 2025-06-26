Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tree goes through roof of Chester home during Wednesday storms

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 25, 2025
CHESTER, Va. — A tree crashed through the roof of a home in Chester as storms moved through the area on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at a home along Route 1 near 288 around 6 p.m.

Photos shared with CBS 6 show a large tree on top of the house with part of it visible in what appears to be the living room.

We're working to learn how many people are displaced.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

