26 displaced after tree falls into Chesterfield apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- 26 people in Chesterfield County are now out of their homes following a tree falling on an apartment complex Sunday night.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS shared images of the damage on their Facebook page.

They say just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night a tree crashed into an apartment building in the 2000 block of Timbers Hill Road.

There were no injuries but 12 apartments were evacuated due to unsafe conditions.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

