Tree falls on car injuring men working outside Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two construction workers were hurt when a tree fell outside a home on Wagner Road in Petersburg, according to witnesses and Crime Insider sources.
The workers were sitting in a car outside a home they were remodeling when the tree fell on the vehicle.
The conditions of the workers has not yet been released.
The tree also knocked down power lines which sparked a brush fire in the area.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.
