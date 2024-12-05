Watch Now
Tree falls on car injuring men working outside Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two construction workers were hurt when a tree fell outside a home on Wagner Road in Petersburg, according to witnesses and Crime Insider sources.

The workers were sitting in a car outside a home they were remodeling when the tree fell on the vehicle.

The conditions of the workers has not yet been released.

The tree also knocked down power lines which sparked a brush fire in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

