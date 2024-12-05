Tree falls on car injuring men working outside Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two construction workers were hurt when a tree fell outside a home on Wagner Road in Petersburg, according to witnesses and Crime Insider sources.

The workers were sitting in a car outside a home they were remodeling when the tree fell on the vehicle.

Provided to WTVR

The conditions of the workers has not yet been released.

The tree also knocked down power lines which sparked a brush fire in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

